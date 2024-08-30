Para-transit unions thank Delhi transport minister for VLTD fee waiver

Following the announcement regarding the exemption of the annual fee for the Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) for all public and para-transit vehicles by the Delhi government, unions representing Gramin Sewa, PhatPhat Sewa, RTV, Maxi Cab, Taxi, and School Cabs, on Friday, met Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and thanked him for the move.

The union leaders of the para-transit services in the city conveyed their gratitude to Gahlot and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the consistent support extended by the Kejriwal Government to them, an official statement said here.

Speaking to the representatives of the transporters, Gahlot said, “The Kejriwal Government has always considered auto and taxi drivers part of our extended family and has consistently stood by them through every challenge. The decision to exempt the annual VLTD fee is another step towards easing their financial burden and supporting their livelihoods.”

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that workers involved in such essential services receive the recognition and assistance they deserve, while also enhancing the safety and efficiency of Delhi’s transport system.

According to the minister, previously, vehicle owners were required to pay an annual fee of Rs 1,200 plus 18 per cent GST.

This exemption will benefit approximately 1.5 lakh vehicle owners across Delhi, he said, adding that before this, in 2019, the Delhi government had also provided an exemption in fitness fees and relief in various other charges for autos, taxis, and other para-transit services like school cabs in Delhi.