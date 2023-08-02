Who is Bijlee, Ola’s newest employee has won the heart of netizens?

The newest team member at Ola Electric is a dog named “Bijlee,” which is Dutch for “electricity.”

Photos of Bijlee’s official Ola Electric ID card that were published by co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal instantly went popular on Twitter.

Bijlee’s employment code is jokingly listed on the ID card as “440 V,” a fun allusion to the typical voltage used in electrical systems. The card also makes reference to Bijlee’s blood type, “PAW+ve,” which plays on the word “positive” and her paws.’

According to the address on the ID card, Bijlee is offered at the Koramangala branch of Ola Electric in Bengaluru. Bijlee’s emergency contact is listed as “BA’s office,” which is a reference to Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, and the card also notes that she prefers communication through the messaging service Slack.

Over 1,803 people have liked and commented on Bhavish Aggarwal’s Twitter post since the announcement. The new team member’s adorable introduction was a huge hit with the audience. There are several heart-shaped and love-struck emoji in the comments area.