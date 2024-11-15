Bike taxi aggregator opens shop at city airport

Commuters at the city airport would now be able to have more options to hail cabs. A leading online bike taxi aggregator launched app cab services at the city airport today.

The service officially inaugurated by the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty has been introduced by the company in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). As learnt from sources, through this partnership, the company aims to set up dedicated cab service zones at Kolkata airport. The initiative has been taken to ensure a smooth, affordable journey from the airport to various destinations across the city, enhancing passenger convenience from the moment they leave the terminal.

Speaking at the event, the transport minister said, “With the launch of this service at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, we’re not just offering cost-effective travel solutions but also creating valuable employment opportunities for our local drivers. The technology-driven approach aligns with our vision of making West Bengal a leader in smart mobility, and we’re confident this initiative will set new benchmarks.”

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of the company, added, “Our mission is to revolutionise mobility by delivering reliable, safe, and affordable solutions through innovation. Our collaboration with the Airports Authority of India to introduce dedicated cab zones at major airports is a significant step in enhancing the traveler experience while empowering local communities through job creation. With our technology-driven platform, passengers can expect seamless airport commutes at the most competitive prices.”

The initiative is also aimed at its tech-powered SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business model, designed to offer affordable cab services while also benefiting its riders with enhanced earnings. Leveraging advanced technology, it enables real-time ride availability and highly competitive pricing, keeping travel costs low for passengers while optimizing the overall experience. As pointed out by the company, apart from affordable rides, the launch of the airport zones would also create new job opportunities for local drivers.