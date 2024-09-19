Meghalaya taxi operators demand regulation of out-of-state tourist vehicles, warn of protests

Under the banner of the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA), local taxi operators in Meghalaya are pushing for new regulations to limit tourist vehicles from other states ferrying visitors to popular attractions within the state.

At a recent gathering at Malki Ground in Shillong, AKMTTA members announced their plan to send an open letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, urging the government to address their concerns. The association has given the state a one-week deadline to respond, after which they warn of escalating their protest with a public rally and hunger strike if no action is taken.

While the AKMTTA insists it’s not calling for a blanket ban on vehicles from outside Meghalaya, its primary demand is for tourist vehicles from neighbouring states, particularly Assam, to drop passengers at designated points. From there, local taxi drivers would be responsible for ferrying tourists to specific locations. This proposed system, they argue, would provide local operators with much-needed business opportunities in the booming tourism sector.

This demand follows a week-long black flag protest earlier this year, during which AKMTTA members highlighted their grievances regarding the influx of tourist taxis from Assam operating freely in Meghalaya. The association points out that while numerous out-of-state taxis earn revenue in Meghalaya, Meghalayan cabs operating in Assam or elsewhere are relatively uncommon.

The AKMTTA’s stance has sparked debate among stakeholders in the state’s tourism industry. While some believe that limiting out-of-state operators will help preserve local jobs and boost the earnings of Meghalaya’s taxi drivers, others fear that such restrictions might inconvenience tourists and hurt overall tourism growth. Nonetheless, the association remains firm in its position, asserting that the current situation places local operators at a disadvantage in their own state.

Tourism is a major source of income for many in Meghalaya, with attractions such as Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, and Shillong drawing thousands of visitors each year.

The AKMTTA’s proposed changes could have a significant impact on how tourists experience these destinations, and all eyes are on the state government’s response as the one-week deadline approaches.