Panda made BJP’s election in-charge for forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday appointed party’s MP Baijayant Panda as the party’s election in-charge for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

“Atul Garg, MP has been appointed as co-in-charge for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly Elections,” read a communique issued by the BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.”This appointment comes into immediate effect,” the communique further said.

Earlier in September, Atishi took oath as Delhi Chief Minister following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. She became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj. Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

Advertisement