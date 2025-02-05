“Congress will do well”: Party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as polling underway in Delhi

As the polling is underway in the national capital, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday hoped for better results for the party saying that the party members are hopeful that the result will be surprising and Congress will do well.

After casting his vote, Singhvi stated that this was the first time he had cast a vote in Delhi. Moreover, he hailed the management which was present at the polling booth for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “I have cast my vote in Delhi for the first time, earlier I used to go to Jodhpur. It felt good as all the procedures went smoothly and the management was good at polling booths. People are aware and they know whom to vote for the development… We all are hopeful that the result will be surprising and we (Congress) will do well…”

Earlier today, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi cast his vote at Nirman Bhawan for the Delhi elections.

Taking to a social media post on X, Gandhi appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing that every vote cast for Congress would protect the rights of the people and strengthen Constitution.

“My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Every vote you give to Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress. While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

These elections are high-stake elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms’ achievements.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by South West district with 9.34 per cent.

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, North West 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, South East 8.36 per cent and West 6.76 per cent.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today and will continue till 6pm.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8.