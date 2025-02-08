BJP parliamentary board will take final call on CM’s post: Panda

As the BJP is set to form a new government after registering a big win in the assembly polls, party’s in-charge for the national capital Baijayant Panda said any worker can come forward and become a leader as has been the norm with the saffron party.

Talking to a news agency, Panda said as per the established procedure of the party, the opinions of the people and all party workers is taken before the Parliamentary Board takes the final call. “So, whoever becomes our leader in the Vidhan Sabha, would be a very good leader,” he added.

On BJP’s poll performance, the national vice-president of the BJP said people have reposed their unwavering faith in the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has emerged as an important factor in the historic performance of the party in the Delhi polls.

Panda emphasised that the hard work put in by lakhs of BJP workers for months also ensured the win. “People of Delhi want development. Now, the double-engine government is in place here. Conflict-free governance will be there,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat, said the government to be formed now would bring PM Modi’s vision to Delhi. “I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi,” he added.