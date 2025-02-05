Delhi Assembly polls: Kharge appeals to people to exercise their franchise

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise as the voting for the single phase Assembly elections gets underway.

In a post on X, “Voting has started in Delhi. I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi.”

He said if Delhi has to move forward on the path of development like before, then elect those people who have really worked for Delhi.

In a veiled attack on the AAP and the BJP, the Congress chief said, “Choose those people who has not cheated you by making false promises. Don’t choose those people who did not take even a single step for broken roads, dirty water, filth and polluted air and only made excuses. You will have to think about how much they care about you before pressing the button on EVM.”

“The brotherhood, harmony, prosperity, prosperity and all-inclusive development of Delhi are of paramount importance. You should elect the one who had taken Delhi on the path of progress,” he said.

Kharge also appealed to first time voters to take part in the festival of democracy and cast their votes.

“Every need will be fullfilled. Development of Delhi is necessary,” the Congress chief said.

Voting for single phase Delhi Assembly polls began on Wednesday at 7 am across 13,766 polling stations, manned by a total of 1,09,955 manpower including 68,733 polling personnel, amid tight security to avert any untoward incident. It will continue till 6 pm.