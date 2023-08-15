On I-Day, Kejriwal urges for peace following violence in Nuh, Manipur

Addressing an Independence Day celebration here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged for peace following the recent communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh district and the large-scale ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted in May.

While addressing the celebratory event at the Chhatrasal Stadium, the Chief Minister expressed concern saying that if the violence dosen’t stop, India cannot achieve the ‘VishwaGuru” status.

Regarding the northeastern state, Kejriwal said: “We are celebrating Independence Day, and yet Manipur is burning. Two groups are fighting, burning houses, and damaging shops. They are also mistreating women.”

While speaking about the Nuh, Manipur violence which erupted on July 31 following communal clashes, he said: “I ask, who benefits from this fight? In the 21st century, an era of technology and progress, we are here fighting amongst ourselves. How can we become a VishwaGuru if we continue to fight?

“Just as four sons of a father fighting amongst themselves cannot achieve greatness, neither can we.”

Kejriwal added that recently, Delhi faced massive floods due to a significant rise in Yamuna’s water levels.

“All Delhiites, along with the AAP government and with the assistance of the Central government, faced this situation. We have made efforts to aid affected families whose homes and belongings were damaged in the Yamuna floods,” Kejriwal stated.

He also expressed his admiration for those who have contributed greatly to our country over the past 75 years.