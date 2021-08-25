Nurse gunned down in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, doctor injured

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down a nurse in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, an official said on Wednesday. A doctor of the same hospital is also injured in this incident and is battling for his life.

The deceased is identified as Bebi Kumari, who was employed in a private hospital located in front of the government guest house on Sitamarhi-Dumra road.

The eyewitnesses have said that the assailants targeted the doctor named Harishanker Mahto and Baby Kumari came in the firing range. She died on the spot while Mahto sustained 3 gunshot injuries and is battling for his life in hospital.

Har Kishore Rai, the SP of Sitamarhi said: “The preliminary investigation revealed that Harkishore Rai has two marriages and property dispute could be the reason for this attack.”

“When Mahto reached the clinic on Tuesday evening and as soon as he stepped out of the car, two bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on him. Baby Kumari was also standing there. She was there to receive Dr Harishankar Mahto. We have detained one person and further investigation is on to identify the accused,” Rai said.