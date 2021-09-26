Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Not in Channi’s Cabinet list, Capt’s minister vacates official residence

Not in Channi’s Cabinet list, Capt’s minister vacates official residence

The former Cabinet minister vacated his official residence and office immediately after learning that he is not the part of the new Cabinet.

SNS | Chandigarh | September 26, 2021 2:57 pm

Channi's Cabinet list, Congress, Punjab, Sunder Sham Arora

Expressing his gratitude to the Congress leadership to have given him a chance to serve Punjab, former Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora on Saturday said he accepts the party’s decision to not include him in the council of ministers to be expanded on Sunday, with all humility.

“I am privileged to have been able to serve my state as a Cabinet minister,” said Arora, extending his best wishes to the newly constituted Cabinet. As a worker of the party and a state industries minister, I have done my best to safeguard the interests of my Hoshiarpur and my people always and would always keep striving to serve my people and state, he said.

The former Cabinet minister vacated his official residence and office immediately after learning that he is not the part of the new Cabinet.

Underlining the Congress party’s resolve to ensure the state’s continued upward trend towards holistic progress, Arora expressed confidence that Punjab will touch greater heights of development in coming years.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani to join Congress on Sep 28
'Accessible' Channi to meet ministers, MLAs every Tuesday
After Channi in Punjab, Congress shifts focus to Dalits