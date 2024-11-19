No more coercive action against bonafide vintage vehicles: LG

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the Transport Commissioner and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner (MCD) to ensure that their enforcement wings desist from coercive action in case of bonafide vintage vehicles.

The LG issued the directive in the wake of a representation made by the Heritage Motoring Club of India, highlighting that their vehicles are being impounded by the authorities, and urging for clarificatory orders over the matter.

Saxena expressed concern over coercive action/impounding of vintage vehicles by the authorities like MCD/New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department which appears to be in clear violation of various notifications/orders issued by the Department and NGT order dated 18th December, 17 in MA no. 1543 of 2017 directing “registration of antique cars/vehicles as Vintage Vehicles subject to fulfilment of conditions, the LG office said on Tuesday.

The LG asked his Secretariat to issue appropriate directions in this regard.

The directions issued by the LG Secretariat read: “It is evident from the representation that MoRTH vide Notification dated 15th July, 21 has issued enabling provisions for registration of vehicles which are 50 years old or more as vintage vehicles.”

Subsequently, the Transport Department vide order dated 2nd December 2021 had ordered for allotment of common series DLVA for vintage vehicles and vide order dated 27th December 2021 and order dated 8th December 2022 specified procedure of application and issuance of certificate of registration as a vintage motor vehicle, it said.

Now, guidelines vide order dated 20th February have been issued by the department on the basis of which end-of-life vehicles are impounded by various agencies and are scrapped at scrapping facility by the authorised scrappers, it added.