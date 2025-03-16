Delhi CM inspects major drains with LG, PWD minister

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and PWD minister Parvesh Verma, on Sunday, inspected major drains of the city and directed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the de-silting work so that people do not have face water-logging problems during the monsoon.

Gupta, while speaking to reporters during the inspection, said since the drains are not made in a planned manner they cannot be cleaned easily. She said the entire administration, including the CM, LG and the minister, are on the ground to execute future planning so that the drains could function properly and prevent water logging.

Advertisement

The CM said since such work cannot be done by sitting in air-conditioned offices, one has to get on to the ground and that is what her team was doing. She asserted that the BJP government is committed to welfare of the public.

Advertisement

The CM pointed out that at several places in the city the drainage system has been installed in an unplanned manner and stressed that things need to be done with farsightedness and a lot of right planning.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said the aim of the inspection is to identify the problems related to the major drains and zero down the spots where most of the water flows and the obstructions that cause water logging and chalk out solutions to rectify the same.

He expressed the confidence that the way the CM has given instructions to the concerned officials, the work will be done at a fast pace. Going by the efforts of the government the people of the city will not have to face water-logging issues like they did before.

The inspection covered a portion of Sunheri Pul Drain within DTC bus depot behind Lodhi Hotel, Barapullah Drain up to junction point of Sunheri Pul Drain, and the outfall point into Barapullah Drain. The chief minister also inspected Kushak Drain from its upstream to Lala Lajpat Rai Bridge and also its covered portion within Kushak Bus Depot.

The visit focused on the ongoing drainage improvements, infrastructure development, and water management initiatives in these areas.

On Saturday, Verma inspected Rohtak Road, which is a key route connecting Haryana to Delhi.

Since The Rohtak road has been in a poor condition, drainage construction work has been underway since February. After receiving multiple complaints from local residents, the minister transferred the road’s construction responsibility from the Public Works Department (PWD) to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Verma had directed officials to expedite the approval regarding the necessary process in this regard to avoid unnecessary delays.