No more blame game, take concrete action against pollution: LG to CM Atishi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Wednesday, wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressing concern over the rising pollution in the national capital.

In his letter, the LG mentioned 16 points to tackle the situation arising from the pollution highlighting a political will to curb the pollution that seems to be lacking in the Delhi government as it is more focused on blame game and media campaigns than on concrete action.

The letter highlighted the efforts made under the LG’s supervision to address the issue of pollution from municipal waste and improve the condition of the Yamuna.

Saxena noted that hospitals across the city are already reporting a surge in respiratory issues, with advisories urging citizens to stay indoors. The situation has once again pushed Delhi into the global spotlight as the most polluted city, severely affecting the health and livelihoods of its residents, especially the poor, he added.

The LG observed that 74% of the air pollution comes from sources within Delhi’s control.

Dust from unrepaired roads and unprocessed construction and demolition (C&D) waste accounts for 36%, while vehicular emissions contribute 25%, the letter stated.

Although 26% of the pollution stems from stubble burning in neighboring states, the letter stressed that the majority of causes can be addressed within Delhi itself, the LG mentioned.

He cited the examples of effective dust-control initiatives taken recently by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on his advice, collected over 15,000 metric tons of dust, silt, and C&D waste in just two weeks, proving that determined efforts can yield positive results.

The LG also proposed the installation of rotating water sprinkling anti-smog guns on buildings over seven stories, based on a successful trial at Civic Centre last year.

Drawing from his personal experience in Ahmedabad, the LG noted that small, consistent dust-mitigation efforts had transformed the city from one of the most polluted to one of the cleanest.

In the letter, he cited similar examples from other metros like Kolkata and Bengaluru, as well as Tier-2 cities such as Indore, Surat, and Vizag, where simple measures have effectively reduced pollution levels.

The LG concluded his letter by urging the Delhi government to focus on practical on-the-ground solutions rather than media-oriented campaigns, warning that failure to act will leave Delhi gasping for air as the winter smog worsens.