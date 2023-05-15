NHRC suggests centre, state act on education deficit

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Centre and States to ensure that education be imparted, both in digital as well as physical mode, to the children of different age group, at least in rural and wherever necessary in urban areas and with a view to get rid of digital divide amongst the children of different strata of society.

The State Governments and Union Territory Administrations should act in unison to achieve the goal of universal education across the society, which includes poor, under-privileged and down-trodden children, with a view to promote an enlightened society for the future, the NHRC stated in an order disposing the petition filed by activist and Lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

No concrete measure has been taken neither by the center nor by the States and Union Territories to fill the gap of education due to dearth of resources living in inaccessible areas.

The students who face power supply and electrification challenges also suffer. The failure of the Union and state Governments violates Constitutional rights of the Students and the provisions of Right to Education Act, the petition noted.

The NHRC made several recommendations including adhocism in imparting education through Shiksha Karmi/Shiksha Mitra, etc. need to be replaced by regular qualified, and efficient teachers.

Technology should be evolved in order to ensure learning of the most marginalized sections.

Integration and alignment of education practices with the larger curriculum objectives of problem-solving, organizing data, etc. should be done.