NGDRS implemented in 22 Sub-Registrar offices in Delhi

The National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) has been implemented in all 22 Sub-Registrar Offices in the national capital, in a bid to make registration of properties and other related services more easier.

This was informed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena by the concerned officials during a review meeting of the NGDRS on Friday.

Saxena was also informed that so far more than 2.31 lakh properties have been registered under NGDRS.

During the meeting, the L-G directed the officers for completing the registration of all properties in Delhi with NGDRS by January 2025.

He asked the officers to integrate different agencies like DDA, MCD and DSIIDC with NGDRS for their property registration related matters to ensure seamless, integrated, transparent and citizen-friendly public service delivery.

The L-G also directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to integrate its house allotment and execution of lease deeds system with NGDRS to rule out the possibilities of fraud in the DDA property registration.

He also directed that citizens be provided certified copies of property registration online without a need to come to SR office.

Further, MCD has been asked to integrate UPIC number with the NGDRS which will help in collating all data of a property at MCD and at SR offices.

It may be noted that Saxena has been pushing for technological interventions for rationalizing and reforming licencing processes, enhancing public service delivery system and promoting the overall ease of doing business.

NGDRS, launched by the Government of India, is based on the concept of ‘One Nation, One Software’ that caters to the requirements of core property registration as well as document registration.

It is an online integrated portal for appointment, valuation, fee calculation, payment, document data entry, presentation and registration.