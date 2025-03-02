Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to call on LG today

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday to express gratitude on behalf of the House for his recent address in Assembly.

“Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will meet the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena tomorrow (Monday) at 10 am to formally express gratitude on behalf of the House for his address to the Assembly on 25th February,” an official statement said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Notably, a motion has already passed in the House to express appreciation for the lieutenant governor’s address. In accordance with Rule 19(7), the Speaker will personally hand over the formal communication and convey the House’s acknowledgment of the address.

Advertisement

On the eve of his meeting with the LG, Gupta said, “The lieutenant governor’s address provided valuable insights into the vision and governance roadmap for Delhi. It is my privilege to extend the House’s gratitude in person.”

It may be mentioned here that on February 25, the lieutenant governor, in his address to the first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly, said the newly-formed BJP government in the city is committed to providing transparent governance and there would be no place for corruption. He also said that the government would adopt the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution and move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Pointing out that the government is fully aware of the growing expectations and aspirations of the people, he said in the next five years, the government would give extensive emphasis on corruption free efficient administration, improvement in health facilities, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, clean and pollution free Delhi, revival of Yamuna river, clean water and regularisation of unauthorised colonies and affordable housing, among others.

Saxena had said the new dispensation is committed to providing transparent and accountable governance with no place for corruption.