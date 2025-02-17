Delhi LG felicitates officials for exceptional contributions to Delhi, LS polls process

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena felicitated officials for their exceptional contributions to the electoral process during the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025.

Organised at the NDMC Convention Centre, a special ceremony held to recognise the excellence in election management was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Principal Secretary to LG Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Home, A Anbarasu, and other senior officers from various departments.

Awards were conferred on the officials in multiple categories to acknowledge their outstanding performance in crucial aspects such as statutory process completion, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), IT innovations, social media monitoring, electoral outreach, and media management.

Saxena presented the state award for the best electoral practices to R Alice Vaz for outstanding performance in overall conduct of Election in Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025.

Under the Special Category Awards for Outstanding Performance, Rajesh Kumar (Special CEO) has been honoured for successfully completing statutory processes while Sachin Rana, IAS (Additional CEO) has been recognised for his excellence in enforcing the MCC and monitoring social media.

Additionally, D Karthikeyan (Additional CEO) has been awarded for IT innovations, Mukesh Rajora (Joint CEO) for electoral outreach activities, and Gaurav Yadav (Joint CEO) for Media & MCMC management.

Awards for SDM (Election) were given to Alka Choudhary (South-West), Dheeraj Sharma (West), Madhu Bhatia (East) and Anita Rana (South). Further, T Misao, Deputy CEO, Conduct of Election was also awarded from the CEO, Delhi Office.

These recognitions underscore the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections while embracing technological advancements and voter outreach initiatives. Officials from multiple branches and verticals were also commended for their dedication in ensuring a seamless electoral process in Delhi.

The awards serve as a testament to the tireless efforts of election officials who played a pivotal role in strengthening democracy and facilitating a smooth and efficient electoral process.