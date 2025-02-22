Delhi LG appoints Arvinder Lovely as pro-tem speaker

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has appointed BJP leader and MLA-elect from Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely as pro-tem speaker of Delhi Assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of a full-time Speaker.

In an official communication from legislative Assembly secretariat quoted an L-G’s order stating, “I hereby appoint Arvinder Singh Lovely, a member of the newly elected Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to perform the duties of the Office of the Speaker from the commencement of the said meeting and until the new Speaker is elected.”

“I also hereby appoint Arvinder Singh Lovely to be the person before whom Members of the newly elected Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation in accordance with the provisions of section 12 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991,” the order mentioned.

The first sitting of the new 70-member Assembly will take place on February 24 for electing the Speaker with the CAG reports expected to be placed on the table of the House on February 25.