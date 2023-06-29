New Delhi: Doctor arrested for raping nurse, investigation underway

A doctor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a nurse who used to work with him in a nursing home.

The Delhi police said, “On June 13, an FIR was lodged at the police station by the 34-year-old victim”. “The victim reported that she used to work as a nurse at a nursing home with the doctor. In August 2021, the doctor allegedly raped her and made a nude video of hers. Reportedly, he also took Rs 7 lakh from her,” added the police.

The police also stated that the victim was married 15 years ago and is now separated from her husband. She has 2 daughters.

The doctor was apprehended from the Faizabad district. He was arrested 2 days after the complaint was filed. The nursing home was shut down some time back, according to the police.

Further investigation is on.