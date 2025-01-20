MCC violations:Police files 397 cases, over 14000 held & Rs 3 cr cash seized

With the Model Code of Conduct in force across the city in view of February 5 assembly polls, Delhi Police with its continuous actions to ensure free and fair polls have so far registered 397 cases for violations of the MCC.

According to police, since January 7 till January 19, Rs 3,09,925 of unaccounted cash has been seized. The cops have confiscated over 37 kilograms of silver metal with regard to the MCC violations in the city, as per official data.

More than 74 kg of narcotic drugs have also been seized by the police as part of its ongoing actions to ensure polls go on smooth and fair, while it also found 1200 injections.

According to data, a total of 14,183 persons have been arrested so far under provisions of preventive actions and other acts during this period..

Similarly, the cops have also taken into its possession more than 36 thousand liters of illicit liquor worth over Rs one crore during the ongoing checking drives.

As part of the preventive measures in view of the polls, the cops have also seized a total of 212 illegal firearms and 295 live rounds of ammunition so far from across the city since January 7.

Meanwhile, the police are on their toes across the city ensuring that no untoward incident takes place with not only the assembly election drawing closer, but also due to the Republic Day celebrations which are round the corner.

The police have significantly ramped up its efforts to ensure a secure and transparent electoral environment, and to ensure effective monitoring, intensive area domination patrolling is being carried out in different districts according to the situation.

The police, in some of the districts, are focusing more on foot patrolling to enhanced visibility, as the initiative aims to deter criminal elements and ensure strict adherence to law and order. Suspicious elements are under the radar through continuous human and technical surveillance, to anticipate potential subversive activities, and prevent any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

All such efforts initiated by the city police have so far yielded the above mentioned results that include the seizures and arrests.

The police are also keeping a close watch on the criminal networks, with heightened vigilance, in a bid to keep a check on activities such as extortion, threats, violence and others.