Delhi Police bust drug syndicate, arrest 4 with heroin worth lakhs from Rohini

As part of a crackdown on narcotic trade, a team of the Delhi Police busted a drug syndicate involved in supplying illegal drugs with the arrest of four drug peddlers, including a woman, from Rohini in North West Delhi, it said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said they received secret information about the movement of drug peddlers in the Rohini area. Acting upon the information, a team was dispatched to inquire into the matter.

Advertisement

Accordingly, on March 24, the team laid a trap in the suspected area to nab the accused. Later, the team got hold of one of the drug peddlers, identified as Gori Shankar (35), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, who had 44.55 grams of heroin in his possession, the DCP said.

Advertisement

During the probe conducted on March 26, the police arrested Akram (46), a resident of Vivek Vihar, who, on questioning, disclosed the identity and the hideout of one of his associates, Kamal Yadav. He was later arrested by the team of police and 35 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession.

Furthermore, the kingpin of the gang, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested by the cops. Upon sustained interrogation, she confessed that she used to give illegal drugs to the previously arrested individuals who would supply them in different parts of Rohini.

Further investigation into this matter is going on, the DCP stated.