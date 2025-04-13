Gambling hub busted in North Delhi’s Vijay Nagar, eight Held

A team of the Delhi Police busted a gambling hub in North Delhi’s Vijay Nagar with the arrest of eight persons involved in it. Two of the accused were active in the hub, an official said on Sunday.

On the intervening night of April 11 and 12, after receiving a tip-off, the police team launched a manhunt for the gang operating the gambling hub in the area of Vijay Nagar. Based on the info, eight individuals involved in the gambling were apprehended in a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Singh said.

The DCP said during investigation, Rs 295,560 in cash, along with six dices, 25 different types of tokens, and a total of 14 mobile phones, were confiscated from the possession of the accused, by the police.

During the questioning of the group of accused, the police found that two of them were actively involved in this crime. One, identified as Jitender, 46, was previously involved in cases of murder, attempted murder, and gambling, while the other, identified as Sarfaraj, 57, has a case registered against him in the Kamla Market police station along with a history of crime cases under the POCSO and MCOCA Acts.

During further inquiry, it came out that the remaining six accused were associates of Jitender and Sarfaraj, the DCP mentioned.

Singh further said that a case has been registered against the eight accused under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act while an investigation is underway into this matter for further clues in this case.