Delhi sees decline in major crimes in 2025, says Police Report

Delhi has witnessed a significant shift in its crime statistics for the year 2025. According to official data released by the Delhi Police on Sunday, several major crimes have seen a notable decline compared to the previous year, 2024.

The comprehensive crime report indicates a downward trend in cases of robbery, molestation, rape, attempted murder, and other serious offenses.

Robbery cases dropped from 424 incidents in 2024 to 315 in 2025, reflecting improved vigilance and preventive measures. Similarly, molestation cases fell from 444 to 379, indicating a commendable decline.

The number of rape cases also decreased—from 455 in 2024 to 370 in 2025—suggesting that awareness programs and enhanced policing may be contributing to the reduction in sexual crimes across the city.

Attempted murder cases showed similar progress, dropping from 203 in 2024 to 168 in 2025. This reduction could be attributed to better conflict resolution mechanisms and faster police response times.

A particularly noteworthy improvement was seen in snatching incidents, a persistent public safety concern in Delhi. These cases fell significantly from 1,925 in 2024 to 1,199 in 2025, marking a major step forward in curbing street crimes.

However, murder cases registered a slight increase—from 105 in 2024 to 107 in 2025.

Cases of eve-teasing, which fall under crimes related to harassment and public indecency, also saw a marginal decline—from 74 incidents in 2024 to 63 in 2025.

Kidnapping and abduction cases recorded a slight drop as well, from 1,393 in 2024 to 1,360 in 2025, adding to the overall picture of improved law and order in the national capital.