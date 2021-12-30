Mamata to not impose lockdown in Bengal for now

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday that there will be no lockdown in the state for the time being.

“I’d want to assure you that there will be no lockdown in the state right now. During Covid, everything came to a halt, resulting in a situation in which the common people suffered the most. The administration does not want to go down the same road again “According to the chief minister.

She did, however, say that the administration is carefully evaluating every conceivable scenario and is keeping a close eye on events.

“Because there had been little fear of the virus for the previous six to eight months, many hospitals and safe homes were closed. We will make our judgement after carefully analysing all potential scenarios “The chief minister said.

She expressed her worry about the individuals arriving from the United Kingdom, saying: “People from the United Kingdom have been found to be Omicron positive. They are becoming annoyed with the testing procedure, but they must work with the government and the health department.”

Against the backdrop of health experts’ concerns about the New Year’s celebration, which they believe would contribute considerably to the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister stated: “How can I halt the New Year’s Eve celebrations? We are, nevertheless, keeping an eye on the issue. I beg that everyone be aware of the situation and act rationally.”

She also urged everyone to be responsible during the Gangasagar Mela. “I can’t stop the fair,” she continued, “but people should be aware.”

On Wednesday, the chief minister stated that the state government was considering reimposing entire restrictions.

Banerjee hinted during an administrative meeting in South 24 Parganas that the state government would put limits on schools and local trains to stem the spread of the illness.

During the conference on Wednesday, she also stated that because the instances were growing, the state government may proclaim school holidays for a few days and, if required, close schools and institutions.