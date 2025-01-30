Maliwal detained for dumping garbage outside Kejriwal’s residence

The Delhi Police, on Thursday, detained AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after she dumped garbage outside the residence of AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi as announced by her earlier as a symbolic protest against the state of sanitation in the city.

Speaking to the media while being taken away by the police, Maliwal said, “The city has been turned into a garbage bin. I came here to have a conversation with Arvind Kejriwal on this issue”.

“I would say to him, Sudhar jao warna janta sudhar degi. I am neither afraid of his goons nor the police,” she added.

Notably, the MP has been vocal about highlighting the civic issues in the city and demanding accountability from her own party.