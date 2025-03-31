Sirsa launches projects in Rajouri Garden to address sanitation and water woes

Delhi’s Environment & Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inaugurated several projects aimed at civic improvement and redevelopment in the Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi.

The projects worth Rs 1.5 crore include new water pipelines, estimated at Rs 30 lakh, to be installed in Sant Nagar Extension and the main road in Shyam Nagar Extension.

Advertisement

Additionally, the redevelopment of sewer lines, with an estimated budget of Rs 82 lakh, has been inaugurated in Vishnu Garden and TC Camp to address critical sanitation issues in these areas, which are part of the Rajouri Garden assembly constituency.

Advertisement

According to the minister, the laying of new water pipelines will free residents from consuming contaminated water, ensuring a steady supply of fresh and clean water.

Additionally, the redevelopment of sewer lines will significantly improve sanitation, reducing health risks and enhancing overall hygiene in the area, Sirsa added.

The minister also inaugurated road improvement and redevelopment projects worth Rs 28 lakh across more than six lanes in Ward No. 96, including Teetarpur, D Block Extension, and several key locations in Tagore Garden and Rajouri Garden.

These improvements will ensure smoother roads, better drainage, and enhanced connectivity for residents, the minister said.

Sirsa said that these long-standing demands of the residents are being fulfilled today, and every improved lane and newly laid pipeline is a step towards the dream of ‘Viksit Delhi.’

He asserted that clean drinking water and proper sanitation are not luxuries but necessities, and the government is committed to ensuring them for every resident.

During the visit, Sirsa also engaged with locals, assuring them of expeditious work on essential civic amenities like electricity, water, sanitation, and roads.

He reiterated his commitment to being available and approachable, encouraging residents to reach out with their concerns.