Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Four of a family jump before moving train, one survive

In a suspected case of mass suicide in Madhya Pradesh, four members of a family jumped before of a moving train in Tikamgarh district on Friday. The married couple and their daughter died on spot, while their son managed to escape at the last moment.

As per the police, the deceased have been identified as Laxman Namdev (50), a farmer by profession, his wife Rajni Namdev (45) and their daughter Vini Namdev. The reason for the family to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were found lying across the railway track near Kharagpur in Tikamgarh district by some passersby who informed the police. According to his Aadhaar card found near his body, Laxman Namdev was a resident of Matol village in Tikamgarh district.

According to the police, Laxman’s son was accused of theft in the neighbourhood three days prior to the incident. A complaint was also filed against the boy who was questioned by the police. After the incident, the boy alleged that they took the extreme step following a threat by the local police to arrest the entire family in the case.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the mass suicide,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and action against those responsible for the family to take such an extreme step.

The shocking incident took place three days after a 55-year-old man killed himself due to financial distress in Satna district. The deceased person’s bed-ridden daughter has alleged that his father was unable to bear the expenses for her treatment after she damaged her spinal cord in an accident few years back.

She also alleged that his father was running from pillar to post to get an Ayushman card, but failed because of corrupt officials in Satna district, which ultimately forced him to commit suicide.