Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhana are now ‘stable’ said a family member on Thursday.

The SP patriarch and his wife had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus on Wednesday.

The family member said that the couple are admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and they are in regularly touch with doctors, reported news agency IANS.

The family member said,”Both of them were asymptomatic but have been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram because of the age factor. We are in touch with the doctors and both are stable,”

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhana were recently hospitalised in Lucknow for comorbidities, including hypertension.

Uttar Pradesh is one the most affected Covid state in India, with 4,44,711 coronavirus cases and 6,507 fatalities. India’s coronavirus tally case tally now stands at 73,07,097, second only to the United States of America which has 79.1 lakh coronavirus cases.