A policeman has been suspended and action recommended against a home guard for allegedly making two men roll on the road because they were not wearing masks.

A video clip of the incident in which the policemen are making the two men roll on a railway crossing has gone viral on the social media.

The home guard gestures at them with his baton to continue rolling from one side to the other and goes on to hit one of them in the back for stopping. The policeman stands at some distance, watching. And a train passes by while all this is happening.

The Hapur police tweeted, “The policeman concerned has been found guilty and suspended with immediate effect by the Superintendent of Police, Hapur. A report has been presented to the District Commandant, Home guard, recommending necessary action against the guilty home guard.”

It is noteworthy that in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh government has invoked the Epidemic Act, 1897 and the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Rules, 2020.

These laws make covering the face in public places compulsory by using masks or handkerchief or ‘gamcha’, and violation of the order could invite legal action.