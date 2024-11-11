Literacy Week valedictory function held at Springdales School

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan held a valedictory function of Literacy Week-2024 in the Rajni Kumar Hall of Friendship and Peace at the school premises, recently.

Dr Ruhee Dugg, Commissioner (Land Disposal), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) graced the function as the chief guest.

The festival marked a celebration of 36 glorious years of the Delhi Schools Literacy Project (DSLP), and an endeavour to bring the school and community together, working collectively towards the goal of an inclusive, integrated and socially-just society.

In her welcome address, Dr Jyoti Bose, Director of Springdales Schools expressed her pride at the fact that members of DSLP have worked consistently for the past 36 years for the humanitarian cause of eradicating illiteracy and hoped that most schools would involve themselves in a host of programmes.

Giving away the trophies to the winners for their exemplary performances in activities such as poetry recitation, street theatre and poster/slogan/cartoon making which had been hosted by DSLP Member Schools during the Literacy Week, Dr Dugg congratulated the schools for carrying forward the social movement for more than three decades.

Dr Dugg advised the students to continue with this noble cause of spreading the message of literacy through songs, street plays and poems wherever they go in life.

During the presentation of awards, the M P Mathrani Trophy for excellence in the Literacy Week in North-West Zone went to Guru Teg Bahadur 3rd Centenary School, Mansarover Garden. In the South-East Zone, the Trophy was awarded to Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan.

The Henry Selz Memorial Trophy for the best Street Theatre in the South-East Zone was won by Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan and in the North West Zone, it went to Guru Teg Bahadur 3rd Centenary School, Mansarover Garden. The Sri Ram Jolly Memorial Trophy for the Best Group Song in the North-West Zone went to Salwan Public School, Rajinder Nagar.

The Old Springdalians Association, ‘The Living is Giving Trophy’ for the best Group Song in the South-East Zone was awarded to Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan.

Ritu Madan, Principal, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan proposed the vote of thanks on the occasion.