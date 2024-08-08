Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan special assembly marks 79th anniversary of Hiroshima Day

In an endeavour to sensitise the students about the horrific impact of nuclear warfare and to spread the message of peace and brotherhood, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan organised a special assembly to commemorate the 79th anniversary of Hiroshima Day.

The assembly was held to carry forward the legacy of disarmament and peace.

Highlighting the need to build a world on the pillars of love and mutual understanding, Ritu Madan, principal of the school, expressed pride in the ethos of the school that has taught the students to work towards global peace.

She said peace can be realised not by holding campaigns alone but through our day-to-day acts of empathy, compassion and kindness towards fellow human beings.

Thought-provoking items and articles produced by the students for the occasion suggested that ‘Denuclearisation is the key to a peaceful and secure world’.

A short documentary film ‘Children of Hiroshima’ presented a detailed review of the devastating impact of the atomic bomb on the environment and health of human beings. A heart touching poetry titled ‘A Tale of One City’ depicted moments of fortitude, compassion, acceptance, protest, and, in particular, wails for lost children in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

A ‘Peace Pledge’ was administered to the students on the occasion to act as responsible citizens of Earth and build a peaceful world free from the fears of nuclear warfare.