Springdales school organises Annual Athletic Meet

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan organised its Annual Athletic Meet-2024 with great fervour and enthusiasm at its ground here on Thursday.Vantika Agrawal, International Chess Master and Woman Grand Master graced the event as the Chief Guest, and former Boxer Akhil Kumar as the Guest of Honour.

The programme began with the unfurling of the school flag by Vantika along with Akhil, and House March Past, followed by oath taking by the students.Vantika took the salute of the eight Houses as the Springdalians marched past with their banners proudly held aloft and the colorful House flags fluttering high, while Akhil judged the March Past along with other judges.

The ‘little champs’ of the school showcased their taekwondo skills, while the students of standards VI and VII showcased a whirlwind of movement,dynamic workout and athletic feats with their ring of unity.

Celebrating the United Nations Day and promoting ‘Sports for Peace’, the students of class VIII and IX exhibited their talents in hockey, basketball, badminton, football and aerobics through their drill presentation reflecting the spirits of competition and collaboration. They also spread the UN message “Sports for Global Unity and Peace” which is in keeping with the school’s motto ‘Vasudhev Kutumbkam’.

Speaking on the occasion, Vantika recalling her journey, said that Chess helped her learn time management and patience and the never say die spirit.“You will have ups and downs, but never give up,” she said.

Prior to the beginning of the event, Principal Ritu Madan while welcoming them, highlighted that October 24 is observed as the UN Day and sports has the ability to transcend barriers , promote unity and solidarity among people from diverse backgrounds as it acts as a catalyst for positive change.

Vantika, Akhil and other dignitaries gave away the prizes to the winners.The Freedom House was awarded the trophy for the best marching squad while the best House in Athletics was won by Amity. Neerja Sharma, Manager, Springdales School, proposed the vote of thanks on the occasion.