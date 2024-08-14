Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan marks 78 years of Independence with special assembly

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan organised a special assembly to commemorate 78 years of India’s Independence and 25 years of Kargil War victory.

The chief guest for the occasion, Lt. Gen. Arvind Mahajan, former director general, EME and commandant, MCEME, Indian Army and Member, Managing Board, Springdales School, Pusa Road infused the spirit of patriotic fervour amongst the students.

Mahajan, who was felicitated for heroic feat in Kargil War during the celebrations, exhorted the students to work together for a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India.

The presentations on the occasion, which included self-composed poems, thought-provoking articles and soul stirring narratives, reflected the challenges that our nation faces and urged the youth to carry forward the legacy of freedom, equality and peace envisioned by our freedom fighters.

Reminiscing the relentless efforts of countless heroes both sung and unsung Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools urged the students to constantly work for a united India based on the principles of peace and justice.

The highlight of the programme was the pledge administered by the School Captain reaffirming faith in the diverse and secular fabric of our country.

Ritu Madan, principal of the school, in her vote of thanks address complimented the students for their mesmerising performances.