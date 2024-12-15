LG visits Mehrauli archaeological park, lauds restoration efforts

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Sunday, paid a visit to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park (MAP) to review the ongoing restoration and rejuvenation efforts undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The park has been undergoing restoration to revive its heritage and make it accessible to the public.

Advertisement

During his visit, the LG commended the efforts of the DDA and expressed his satisfaction at the park’s transformation. In a post on X he posted, “It was heartening to see residents of Delhi thronging MAP, recently restored by DDA. People playing different board games, using the reading room & Cafe in a corner, have become the sentinels of this treasured asset and its monuments against vandalism, encroachment and disrepair.”

Advertisement

“The best way to preserve, conserve, and restore heritage is to make ordinary people stakeholders and owners of our collective legacy. They keep us on our toes, lest we slip in our duties to protect their heritage,” the post added.

The park, which houses several significant historical structures including Balban’s tomb, Jamali Kamali Mosque, and the Metcalfe Folly, has witnessed a revival in recent years through collaborative restoration projects.