LG reviews the status of afforestation/plantation in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Thursday, reviewed the status of afforestation/plantation and greening of spaces in the national capital.

Chairing a meeting, the LG reviewed the work done in the last two years and instructed officials on the future course of action.

With Saxena’s direct intervention, 48 lakh trees and shrubs were planted across Delhi during 2022-23. The number rose exponentially to 89 lakhs during 2023-24. Of these, the figures for Delhi Development Authority (DDA) alone stood at 14.61 lakh trees during the same period, the LG Office said.

Advertisement

“The same stands at 67 lakh during the current year, despite the paucity of land in the Capital. The LG directed in the meeting to explore all possible ways further, including the creation of layered plantations, Miyawaki forests, and aquatic forests in the Capital so as to increase the green assets,” it said.

Saxena launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to introduce new varieties of flora in Delhi’s Ecosystem. For the first time, saplings of Cherry Blossom, Chinar, Green Apple, Water Apple, and Sandalwood were planted at different locations including the Raj Niwas.

Green Apples and Water Apples planted at Raj Niwas around September 2022 bore the first fruits in just eight months. On the other hand, saplings of Cherry Blossom, Chinar and Sandalwood have been flourishing well ever since they were planted in May 2023.

The future layout plan with set targets under the Green Layout Plan 2024-25, which was earlier reviewed by LG on 11th June, was directed to be made comprehensive for further augmenting the existing green cover.

Saxena also directed the officials on seamless coordination among the DoEF-GNCTD, DDA, MCD, and NDMC for carrying out and sustaining the plantation drives.