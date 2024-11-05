LG reviews Gole market restoration work, unveils Elephant sculpture at RML hospital

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing restoration work of the iconic Gole Market and also unveiled an Elephant family sculpture at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

Posting on social media platform X, the LG wrote, “The restoration of structures of the building is in full swing, the arches and outer architecture have begun taking shape. It lay in a state of neglect for over a decade, but Gole Market stands as a testament to India’s rich heritage and city’s evolution since the colonial era”.

This project is being developed by the NDMC and will be the first museum of its kind to honour the contributions of leading Indian women across various fields. We hope that the redeveloped and restored Gole Market will be open for the people of Delhi by next year, the post added. Additionally, enhancing the city’s aesthetic landscape, the LG along with New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj also unveiled an elephant family sculpture at the RML Hospital roundabout.

Advertisement

With 35 sculptures installed at around 20 locations, featuring exquisite creations like Lord Buddha, marble Lions, Polo Horse and Chariot etc, such structures have begun to provide a new look to roundabouts and intersections in the NDMC area, Saxena mentioned in the social media post.

The redevelopment not only provides picturesque views but also contributes to a cleaner and greener environment, with fountains that help reduce air pollution and surrounding temperatures, showcasing our commitment to make the national capital cleaner and greener, he added.