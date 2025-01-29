Yamuna row: Atishi asks LG to fulfill constitutional responsibility or resign

Amid the city’s water crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused Lt Governor V K Saxena of playing politics over the matter as people suffered. She demanded that the LG either fulfill his constitutional responsibility to protect public health or step aside.

Highlighting the alarming levels of ammonia contamination in Delhi’s water supply, she pointed out that LG’s communication acknowledges ammonia levels to have reached 7.2 ppm—700 per cent more than the permissible limit.

Atishi further alleged that his administration failed to take urgent corrective measures in this regard, and instead, the LG has chosen to target the Delhi government and deflect from his failure to act.

CM’s response came after repeated warnings from the Delhi government regarding the deteriorating water quality were ignored.

She claimed that AAP MLAs and ministers have time and again raised this issue, however, there was no response from the LG.

Atishi added that it was only after Arvind Kejriwal personally intervened, the gravity of the situation was acknowledged.

Addressing LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Atishi wrote, “This letter is in response to the communication received from your office dated 28/01/2025. It is deeply disappointing, but hardly surprising that instead of addressing the pressing issue of dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi’s water, you have placed baseless accusations and peddled a false narrative to deflect from your utter failure in fulfilling your responsibilities.”

She further stated, “As the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, your constitutional responsibility is towards the people of Delhi and not towards your political masters, the BJP. On 22 May 2022, you took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and the law, and to devote yourself to the service and well-being of the people of Delhi.

“However, your actions reveal that your primary interest lies in following the orders received from the BJP rather than upholding the Constitution or prioritizing the welfare of Delhi’s citizens,” she added.

CM Atishi further alleged that LG’s apathy towards the water crisis is something unacceptable, and not statements made by Kejriwal.

She accused LG of not taking meaningful steps with regard to the issue despite being in control of the Delhi Jal Board, and also alleged that nor did he demonstrate even a semblance of urgency to protect public health.