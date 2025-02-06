DG CRPF briefs LG, J&K on counter-terror strategies

On Thursday, Director General of CRPF, GP Singh briefed Manoj Sinha, the Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir on counter-terrorism strategies and enhanced security measures with the objective to ensure lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF Chief, who is on a two day visit in J&K, called on Lt. Governor and sought his guidance on way-ahead in the mission to keep the nation safe. The DG also visited the Quick Action Team at Kalakote in the Rajouri district, along the Line of Control (LOC).

He inspected facilities, reviewed anti-terror strategies, and engaged with officers and jawans, and commended on the electrifying energy of the QAT jawans. The DG’s words of appreciation further ignited their commitment to crushing terror.

Meanwhile, in the Poonch district, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was found dead with a bullet injury. The incident reportedly occurred in the Mendhar sector with initial reports suggesting a possible suicide. Investigations are being initiated.