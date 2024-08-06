LG rendered 400 vendors jobless on streets of Jangpura Barapullah, alleges AAP MLA

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday complained removal of kiosks from the Barapullah area that rendered to hundreds of vendors making their livelihood for years near the said location of the Jangpura assembly constituency, jobless .

Senior AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar said about 400 hawkers were self-employed by taking loans from the PM Nidhi Yojana, and alleged that, at the behest of BJP, the LG snatched their livelihood. He said around 400 of such vendors were running their kiosks for 30-40 years. The rule of the town vending says that if a vendor has a license, no one has the right to remove him until rehabilitation.

MLA Jangpura Praveen Kumar asked the LG why he snatched away the livelihood of self-employed people when unemployment has wreaked havoc in the country.

The AAP leader further asked the ruling dispensation at the Centre whether it would waive off their loans.

Addressing a joint press conference, Kumar alleged the BJP is constantly working to harass the people of Delhi through the LG in some way or the other.

He accused the LG of creating problems for the people employing different ways to trouble them.

On August 4, the LG, during his visit to Jangpura allegedly took away the employment of about 400 street vendors near Barapullah, the AAP MLA alleged.

These people were feeding their families by putting up their carts here for about 30-40 years, but on the order of LG, the MCD and other departments demolished all the street vendors from there, Kumar claimed.

“Sometimes he (LG) removes people working for women in DCW, and sometimes he removes them from Vidhan Sabha and at other removes cleaning labour from Jal Board. After doing all this, the LG has now snatched the jobs of those hawkers who were feeding their families by running these carts for 40 years. This is a matter of great sadness,” the AAP leader alleged.

The AAP MLA from Kondli demanded that their kiosks should be re-established at the place.

Praveen Kumar pointed out that the Supreme Court has clearly stated in its order dated 9th September 2013 that unless these vendors are given some other place and the Town Vending Committee does not rehabilitate them, they cannot be removed.

The Jangpura MLA claimed that all these vendors have valid documents, and the survey report of the Town Vending Committee shows that their survey has been done.

The MCD has confirmed that these people have been putting up their carts here for many years, and everyone has old documents, he added.

He claimed that MCD has notified them, and they cannot be removed from there without rehabilitation.