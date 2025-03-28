AAP MLAs marshaled out of Delhi Assembly over sloganeering

Several legislators, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were on Friday marshaled out of the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Vijender Gupta for disrupting the proceedings.

The uproar started when AAP MLA Surender Kumar raised a question about the monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna.

Replying to this, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma said that a four-member committee was formed to implement the scheme and the honorarium will be provided soon after the committee’s notification and the formulation of eligibility guidelines.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sanjiv Jha, brought out a poster and the speaker ordered him to be marshalled out and soon other legislators including Atishi, Mukesh Ahlawat, Jarnail Singh, Vishesh Ravi and Prem Chauhan, were also marshalled out.

Reacting on this, Atishi said when AAP MLAs raised the issue of Rs 2,500 in the Assembly, the ruling party reacted with fury, leading to their expulsion from the House.

“Since the BJP cannot provide rs 2,500 to women, it is talking about renaming Mustafabad. When it fails to provide free gas cylinders, it will bring up Akbar Road. When it cannot fulfill its promise of 50,000 jobs, it will suggest renaming Humayun Road. And when it is unable to pay allowances to priests and granthis, it will shift focus to renaming Najafgarh,” she added.