LG chairs meet on implementation of new criminal laws

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday chaired the eighth high-level meeting to review the implementation of the three criminal laws, Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Chief Minister, Atishi Marlena and some senior Delhi government officials including Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora too attended the meeting to assess the progress of the implementation of the laws.

Saxena posted about the meeting on his social media platform X, stating, “The progress till now in terms of required revamp of the medico-legal, police, IT and judicial infrastructure has been satisfactory”. The new laws BNS, BNSS and BSA are far reaching legislations aimed at simplifying laws out of the draconian colonial legacies, for the benefit of common citizens, the post added.

“Instructed senior officials present to strictly adhere to timelines prescribed for upgrading and augmenting the infrastructure and manpower required for their smooth implementation,” stated the post.

The Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita aims to reform substantive criminal law, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita overhauls the procedural aspects of criminal law, replacing the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Lastly, the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam redefines the law of evidence, replacing the Indian Evidence Act.