LG accuses AAP govt of mismanagement

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of mismanagement after he inspected several areas here in the capital.

Referring to his last evening’s inspection and visit to South Delhi’s Rangpuri, Aya Nagar and Jaunapur area following repeated requests of local residents, he said, “The appalling example of the Delhi government’s inaction and mismanagement once again came to the fore. A mesh of dangerously hanging power cables, women with plastic pipes in their hands for getting drinking water, open manholes, piles of garbage and sewage overflowing on the streets narrated the miserable living condition in the area, which is unforgivable, he said.”

Pointing out that lakhs of people living in these areas are deprived of even basic amenities, he said, “There are encroachments and heaps of garbage in the narrow lanes, potholes are filled with drain and sewer water and the mesh of plastic pipes is haphazardly scattered on the streets. Ironically facilities like sewage, drinking water and roads do not exist in this part of the national capital today.”

Advertisement

Saxena said water-logging in a densely populated area like Rangpuri due to non-drainage of water, has forced people to live amid stench, foul smell and diseases.“The entire area is riddled with illegal pipes, as the Delhi Jal Board is yet to lay permanent water lines. The roads are in a bad shape and the sewage problem is making life even more difficult for the people,” he said.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, the LG said, “The utter mismanagement that was seen here was almost similar to those seen during my earlier visits to North-East Delhi and North-West Delhi. Due to the government’s neglect for 10 years, a large population of Delhi is forced to live hellish life. Had the government worked sincerely for even two years, out of these 10 years, there would not have been such misery.”

“I had also cautioned and advised the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on many occasions to redress the grievances of the Antyodaya Samaj, but he did not even consider it appropriate to take cognizance, let alone act over it. I again draw the attention of the incumbent Chief Minister (Atishi) to this and request her to focus at least now on governance,” added Saxena.