Let them call me ‘mad’ if they want: Punjab CM

Days after Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal referred to Bhagwant Mann as someone like a “mad man” in a viral video, the Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday said he (Mann) was mad because he is working tirelessly for the state and not for his or family’s vested interests.

The CM quipped that everyone knows the dubious character of Sukhbir, his family and about their sins against the state and its people.

Mann said that he feels pity on Sukhbir, who has studied in other states and abroad, and is not even well aware of the topography and history of the state.

He said limited knowledge of Sukhbir can be well judged from the fact that he doesn’t even know the names of all the Chief Ministers who had served the state.

The CM said he was mad because he has not looted the money of people, he has not patronised drug peddlers, he has not sought share in industrial units coming to state, he has not promoted mafia culture and he has not indulged in sinister moves aimed at derailing the state.

Mann said he was insane because he has a passion for giving jobs to youth, providing free power to people, opening Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state and other welfare works for people.

The CM said he is mental because rather than acquiring the money through illegal means like his predecessors, he is serving the state and its people dedicatedly.

Mann said Sukhbir Badal and his relatives got the chairs because of his father (late Parkash Singh Badal). On the other hand, Mann said that he is serving the state because of the love showered by people of the state.

He said that Sukhbir and coterie looted the state for their personal interests due to which they were ousted by the people.

Mann said while he has dedicated his life for the people of state, these leaders had made tireless efforts only for the sake of their family.

He said these leaders promoted their progeny too at the cost of the state. On the contrary, Mann said that he is making sincere efforts to put the state back on a trajectory of high growth.