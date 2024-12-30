Largest ever participation of girl NCC cadets at RDC 2025

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will feature the largest-ever participation of girl cadets in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC). A total of 2,361 cadets, representing all 28 states and eight Union Territories, have gathered for the month-long camp that began today at the Cariappa Parade Ground.

Among the participants, 114 cadets hail from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, while 178 cadets come from the North East Region (NER), representing a true “Mini India.” Additionally, cadets and officers from 14 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will join the camp as part of the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of NCC, welcomed the cadets, congratulating them on being selected for this prestigious event. He urged the cadets to embody the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship, and teamwork, transcending the barriers of religion, language, and caste, in the spirit of “Nation First.”

The RDC aims to instill patriotism, discipline, and leadership skills among the participants. It provides a valuable platform for training, cultural activities, and social service initiatives, fostering unity and pride among the nation’s youth.