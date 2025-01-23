Republic-Day parade set for concise showcase of military strength and cultural heritage

Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff for the Delhi Area, announced that the number of marching contingents representing various Indian Army regiments has been reduced over the years due to time constraints. He explained that the selection process operates on a rotational basis to ensure equitable participation each year.

“The Republic-Day parade is designed to be concise, lasting just 90 minutes. Within this limited time frame, we must showcase various elements, including mechanized columns and cultural programs. As a result, we decided to decrease the number of marching contingents,” he stated.

In a press conference held ahead of the 76th Republic Day Parade, Major General Mehta highlighted that new displays will debut this year, including Battlefield Surveillance Systems suited for both high-altitude and desert areas, a DRDO tableau showcasing the Pralay short-range ballistic missile, and a Tri-services tableau.

Describing the parade as a robust display of the strength, valor, and discipline of India’s Armed Forces, he noted that the Indian Army will feature a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents.

The mechanised units will include: BHISHMA (Tank T90), SARATH (Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP-II), NAMIS (Nag Missile System), CHETAK (All Terrain Vehicle), KAPIDHWAJ (Specialist Mobility Vehicle), BAJRANG (Light Specialist Vehicle), AIRAWAT (Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System), NANDIGHOSH (Quick Reaction Force Vehicle – Heavy), TRIPURANTAK (Quick Reaction Force Vehicle – Medium), along with advanced systems like BRAHMOS, AGNIBAAN, PINAKA, SANJAY (Battlefield Surveillance System for High Altitude), SANJAY (for Desert), and the LAGHU ANTARAL SETU PRANALI 10M (Short Span Bridging System 10M), as well as the Akash Weapon System.

To enhance the visibility of cultural performances during the parade, Major General Mehta revealed that 5,000 cultural artists will participate, positioned along the ceremonial path to ensure all attendees can enjoy the performances. “In the past, performances were limited to in front of the presidential box, making it difficult for many in the audience to see them. This year, we aim to ensure visibility for everyone along the path,” he explained.