Sergeant Bhumika Kanwar wins Best Rider (Girls) Award at NCC’s annual horse show

Sergeant Bhumika Kanwar from the Delhi Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was awarded the Best Rider (Girls) trophy during the Annual Horse Show at the Republic Day Camp held at 61 Cavalry Ground.

This prestigious competition saw cadets showcasing their equestrian skills in various disciplines, including tent pegging and show jumping.

In the boys’ category, Under Officer Ansh Karnawat from the Rajasthan Directorate and Junior Under Officer Vadlmudi Lokesh from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate won the Best Rider (Boys) awards.

A total of 40 Senior Division and 20 Senior Wing cadets from across the country participated in the equestrian competition this year. In addition to the riding trophies, Senior Under Officer Harshit Singh from the Uttar Pradesh Directorate received the Dr Roop Jyoti Sharma Trophy for Best Tent Pegger, while Sergeant Vatandeep Singh from the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh Directorate won the DG RVS Trophy.

Speaking to the cadets, Director General NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, emphasized the value of equestrian training in the development of essential traits like resilience, discipline, and patience. He highlighted how horsemanship fosters endurance and personal growth that benefit cadets in every aspect of life.

Interacting with the media, Lt Gen Singh also shared that the NCC currently has 294 horses dedicated to training cadets. These horses play a vital role in teaching skills such as coordination, strength, discipline, and unyielding sportsmanship.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence revealed that NCC has 20 riding units across 12 directorates, offering ample opportunities for cadets to excel in the sport.

In 2024, NCC cadets participated in regional equestrian competitions, winning five gold, four silver, and one bronze medal. Three cadets also qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship, further solidifying the NCC’s commitment to equestrian excellence.