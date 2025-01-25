Generations of Service: Father and Son Command the Republic Day Parade for the First Time

In a historic first, a father-son duo from the Indian Army will be leading the Republic Day Parade this year, marking an unprecedented moment for the family.

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar will command the parade, while his son, Lieutenant Ahaan Kumar, takes charge as the contingent commander of the mounted column from the 61st CAVALRY Regiment.

For Lt Ahaan Kumar, a third-generation Army officer, joining the Indian Army was always his singular dream.

Now, at 25, he is living that dream as he continues his family’s proud legacy of participating in the Republic Day Parade.

“It’s truly an honor to not only carry forward this legacy but to do so alongside my father,” he said, reflecting on the significance of this moment for their family.

“I’m thankful to my regiment for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead the contingent.”

This isn’t Lt Ahaan Kumar’s first brush with the Republic Day Parade. In 2020, he was part of the NCC’s horse contingent during the Prime Minister’s Rally.

“Ever since I was an NCC cadet at the RD Parade, I’ve had one goal: to lead an Army contingent on Kartavya Path. That dream has now come true,” he shared, smiling at the achievement.

When asked about his experience working alongside his father during the practice sessions, Ahaan described how Lt Gen Bhavnish treated all officers equally.

“During one practice session, he addressed the entire group in a stern tone. I noticed everyone turning to look at me, trying to gauge my reaction. I stood tall and looked straight ahead, focused on the task at hand,” Ahaan recalled. He also anticipates a celebratory gathering at his place with fellow contingent commanders post-parade.

For the young officer, his message to the youth is simple: “Follow your passion and give it your all. Whatever you’re doing, put in your best effort, and success will come your way.”

Lt Gen Bhavnish, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, shared his thoughts on this rare family milestone.

“In the Indian Army, we have many officers, JCOs, and jawans from second- or third-generation military families, and several of them participate in the Republic Day Parade. But for us, it’s a rare and special coincidence. We’re honored that the Army has entrusted us with this responsibility,” he said.

Reflecting on leading the parade for the second time, Lt Gen Bhavnish expressed the deep pride he feels in commanding such a diverse and dynamic team of Army, Navy, Air Force, paramilitary, police, NCC, NSS, and cultural contingents.

“I see all of them as my children. It’s a privilege to guide them and be part of their growth,” he added.

Speaking about the next generation of officers, Lt Gen Bhavnish acknowledged their remarkable potential.

“They are quicker, more technologically advanced, and far ahead of where we were at their age. We learn so much from them—they are a mature, responsible, and capable group.”

Finally, the proud father beamed as he spoke about Ahaan’s achievement.

“From his days as an NCC cadet, where he had the rare honor of saluting the Prime Minister during the 2020 PM’s Rally, to now saluting the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, President Droupadi Murmu, Ahaan’s journey has been one of continuous growth and pride for the family,” he added

For both father and son, this Republic Day will undoubtedly be a historic and unforgettable moment.