L-G engages with senior citizens at Delhi Police’s ‘Samvad’ programme

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacted with senior citizens during the ‘Samvad’ programme organized by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

As part of the event, senior citizens above the age of 90 were felicitated for their resilience and contributions.

The event witnessed the participation of over 400 senior citizens and 150 police personnel, including senior officials such as the Special Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioners from all districts of the city.

During the programme, L-G Saxena distributed specially designed identity cards for senior citizens.

These ID cards, featuring a QR code, store vital information such as health conditions and medication details, enabling emergency responders and healthcare providers to deliver timely assistance.

Two exemplary senior citizens, Roshan Lal Gupta and Colonel (Retd) YL Sood, were honored with shawls as a mark of respect. Gupta, aged 71, continues to inspire others with his passion for fitness and mountain climbing.

Colonel Sood, a decorated veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars, was recognized for his discipline and dedication.

In his address, L-G Saxena highlighted the success of the Delhi Police’s Kutumb app, which has received an encouraging response from senior citizens.

The app aims to strengthen community policing by fostering better communication between senior citizens and the police force.

The event also featured educational sessions for senior citizens, including materials on Alzheimer’s disease, cyber health awareness, and safety tips tailored to their needs.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora urged senior citizens to keep the contact details of their local beat constables handy and to reach out to them in emergencies.