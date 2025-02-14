Conflicts today extend beyond people and nations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday observed that conflicts nowadays extend beyond people and nations, with humanity increasingly in conflict with nature.

He remarked that this has led to an environmental crisis that threatens the planet. He emphasised that the answer to this challenge lies in the shared traditions of Asia, rooted in the principles of Dhamma (belief in Buddhism).

The PM was delivering his remarks, during the SAMVAD programme organised in Thailand, via video message.

Highlighting the theme of SAMVAD, which speaks of the Asian Century, Mr Modi noted that while people often refer to Asia’s economic rise, this conference highlights that the Asian Century is not just about economic value but also about social values.

He emphasised that the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha can guide the world in creating a peaceful and progressive era, and his wisdom holds the power to lead towards a human-centric future.

Talking about one of the core themes of SAMVAD—conflict avoidance, the PM remarked that conflicts often arise from the belief that only one path is correct while others are wrong. He cited Bhagwan Buddha’s insight on this issue, noting that some people cling to their own views and argue, seeing only one side as true. He emphasised that multiple perspectives can exist on the same issue.

Mr Modi highlighted another cause of conflict—perceiving others as fundamentally different from ourselves. He remarked that differences lead to distance, and distance can turn into discord. To counter this, he cited a verse from the Dhammapada, which states that everyone fears pain and death.

He emphasised that by recognising others as similar to ourselves, we can ensure that no harm or violence occurs. He added that if these words are followed, conflict can be avoided.

“Many of the world’s issues stem from taking extreme positions rather than a balanced approach,” said the PM. He highlighted that extreme views lead to conflicts, environmental crises, and even stress-related health problems.

He emphasised that the solution to these challenges lies in the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha, who urged everyone to follow the Middle Path and avoid extremes. The principle of moderation, he noted, remains relevant today and offers guidance in addressing global challenges.

Shri Modi remarked that he hails from Vadnagar, a small town in western India that was once a great seat of Buddhist learning. In the Indian Parliament, he represents Varanasi, which includes Sarnath, the sacred place where Bhagwan Buddha delivered his first discourse. He noted that it is a beautiful coincidence that places associated with Bhagwan Buddha have shaped his journey.

“Our reverence for Bhagwan Buddha is reflected in the policies of the Indian Government,” the PM said. He also highlighted the collaboration with many nations over the past decade to promote the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha.